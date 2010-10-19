5 Inventions Alaskans Are Asking For

Not too long ago, few people were in the know about a little invention called the Internet. So, it's entirely possible that somewhere out there, a bunch of scientists are locked in a dingy basement trying to turn a virtual sun into reality.

Most parts of Alaska get at least a couple hours of sunlight per day in the winter, but the northernmost portions of the state (such as Barrow and Prudhoe Bay) are in a constant state of sundown from Nov. 25 to Jan. 18. Sure, this setup might be ideal for vampires and criminals, but most us prefer to have a light source that isn't fluorescent for a good portion of the day.

Clearly, the idea of a virtual sun is far-fetched at best, but our forefathers said the same thing about electricity and indoor plumbing. And it's best not to even think about what life would be like without those luxuries.