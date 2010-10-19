5 Inventions Alaskans Are Asking For

Pop culture should be more responsible! We all thought by now we'd be in George Jetson-approved flying cars. Instead, we're stuck navigating sluggish traffic in gas-guzzlers. What gives?

Alaskans need flying cars more than anybody. Highways and good roads are practically nonexistent outside the cities of Kodiak, Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage. And some of their roads are so curvy and icy that flying cars would save the day when drivers accidentally run off the highway.

What's more, it's not uncommon for cars' engines and steering wheels to freeze up repeatedly, even if they've been winterized. So, consider this an open plea to automakers and road planning commissions: Start developing some flying winter-proof cars and air highways, already! And while you're at it, make sure all the Alaskan models have seat warmers. That's just the nice thing to do.