How Did NASA Improve Baby Food?

" " The founders of Martek and many of its lead scientific team spent time as researchers for NASA, and it was there that they first conceived of a nutritional supplement called Formulaid — baby formula. Image Source/Getty Images

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, has been the space program for the U.S. government since it was established by the National Aeronautics and Space Act on July 29, 1958. Since then, Americans have seen man walk on the moon and explore the interstellar highways. The very way we look at space has been redefined ever since astronaut Neil Armstrong took his "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

Because of the prestige that comes with working for NASA, the space program has always attracted the top engineers and pilots and is known for consistently being on the leading edge of all kinds of technology. Over the years, regular civilians have benefited from some of this technology. NASA has impacted our daily lives in more ways than most people imagine, from helping to improve artificial limbs as a result of foam technology to using lasers developed for monitoring gases in the atmosphere for heart surgery. There are dozens of instances where technological breakthroughs from NASA researchers have been used in the outside world. One of these is baby food. Read on find out how NASA has helped improve what you're feeding your newborn.