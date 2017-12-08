Blockbuster, Bewildering, and Bizarre: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

" " Anthony Breznican (extreme left) moderates a panel discussion with director Rian Johnson and the cast of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at the InterContinental Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2017. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

If you didn't have time to get your curiosity fix this week, don't worry, the infinitely inquisitive people at HowStuffWorks have got you covered! Keep reading to catch up on our most recent podcasts and articles, including a teaser for the new Star Wars film "The Last Jedi."

The Blockbuster

Can't wait to see the latest installment of Star Wars? Well, you don't have much choice, but HowStuffWorks attended the press conference for "The Last Jedi" and has a few tidbits that will hold you over until the movie hits theaters next week. The film feels like an independent picture even though the sets are bigger and better. Expect this sequel to be dark, yet fun. The cast and crew were sparse on plot details, but they did share how much they enjoyed stretching the characters to the limit. Unlike past films in the Star Wars universe, this one isn't told from the droid's perspective.

The Bewildering

Did Religions Arise from Our Misunderstanding of Human Consciousness? Maybe. Early humans might have mistaken their own consciousness for the voice of God. Psychologist Julian Jaynes believes that once people developed language and understood that the little voice inside their heads was their own thought, they needed interpreters to communicate with the gods. Humans evolved with a bicameral mind, but how does that explain schizophrenia?

The Bizarre

The fear is a universal one, that a monster is lurking under your bed, watching your every move. For some college students, this fear was well founded. In the 1930s, behavioral scientists researching egocentricity went to extreme lengths to spy on college. Why? Because a phenomenon known as objective self-awareness would have ruined the study. Simply stated, people's behavior changes when they know they're being observed. This week on the podcast Ridiculous History, Ben and Noel discuss the origins of informed consent.