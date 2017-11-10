Creative, Curious and Compelling: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

Neanderthals used a specially made glue to craft many of their tools. Xavier ROSSI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Just because you missed some of our stories this week doesn't mean you have to go without them forever! Keep reading catch up on our latest podcasts and articles and avoid FOMO. First up, a story on the surprising ingenuity of Neanderthals ...

The Creative

Discoveries regarding the intelligence of Neanderthals and their impact on modern humans continue to defy preconceived notions, considering all the flak they've caught for being dimwitted and primitive. It turns out that the archaic humans were ace at creating and using glue made of a tar distilled from birch bark. In a new episode of the podcast BrainStuff, host Christian Sager explains how Neanderthals were so ahead of their time, they appear to have started using tree resin as adhesive 100,000 years earlier than Homo sapiens did.

The Curious

The ocean, as vast, deep and dark as it is, is the setting for tons of creepy tales and true tragedies. And one area in the Pacific Ocean, nestled between the Philippines, Guam and Japan, is the villain in many a mysterious sailing story. Vanishing ships, ties to Amelia Earhart's disappearance and a vengeful underwater dragon — all the elements for a seriously eerie domain of doom are there. But is the Dragon's Triangle, as it's been dubbed, as treacherous and unusual as it's made out to be? Or is the mystery simply a matter of geography?

The Compelling

As if humans needed another impetus to boost our egos, researchers are saying there's a good chance aliens look like us. Thanks to natural selection, a necessity for evolutionary development, aliens might possess biological features that appear peculiar but serve functions similar to those of humans' adaptations. In a new article, Stuff to Blow Your Mind co-host Robert Lamb explains the science behind humanlike extraterrestrials — and how otherworldly beings might even think like humans.