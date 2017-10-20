Silly, Serious and Surprising: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

The hippo pictured here, Orion, is the child of one of the hippos drug kingpin Pablo Escobar previously owned. Yes, Escobar had hippos -- and many other exotic animals. RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images

You know that old saying, "You learn something new every day"? Well, here at HowStuffWorks, it's totally true! We can never get enough of the fascinating stories the world has to offer, and we want to share them with you. If you, too, want to learn something new today, keep reading to catch up on some of our best podcasts and articles of the week.

The Silly

Sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction. That's certainly the case in the latest episode of the new HowStuffWorks podcast, Ridiculous History (available on TuneIn first). Hosts Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown tell the true tale of the hippos that escaped from Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar's estate and made their home in the Colombian countryside.

The Serious

Delicious food is hard to turn down. But if a restaurant in the U.S. has a poor health inspection rating, the prospect of food poisoning or seeing a creepy critter in your meal might make your eat-or-retreat decision a lot easier. The thing is, just because a restaurant has a B rating doesn't necessarily mean it will wreak more havoc on your health than one with an A rating. As the in-depth article "How Restaurant Health Inspections Work" explains, the devil's in the details.

The Surprising

Stubbing your pinky toe can cause the kind of pain that makes you wish you never had a pinky toe in the first place. There are four other toes, so it's useless anyway, right? Don't curse the tiny digit so fast, though: Injuring a little toe could have way worse consequences than 30 seconds of shooting pain and howling, thanks to its significant role in balance and movement.