Spooky, Super and Surprising: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

Pretty much any animal is subject to ambush by an American alligator -- even sharks. Daniela Duncan/Getty Images

Would you believe that aliens implant technology in people they've abducted, to study humans and even control minds? Well, some people do. Keep reading for more on those creepy claims and other stories you may have missed this week!

The Spooky

Stories of alien abductions can get pretty, well, out there. Plenty of professed abductees have claimed to go under the knife in UFOs, probed by otherworldly beings while sprawled on a surgical table. But what happens when the aliens aren't just examining an abductee, and they actually leave something behind in the body of the patient? Stuff They Don't Want You to Know hosts Ben, Matt and Noel talk extraterrestrial implants with investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on a new episode of the podcast.

The Super

Considering death is one of the few things guaranteed to people, you'd think we would be a lot better at disposing corpses responsibly by now. But many of the methods used to put the dead to rest are environmentally harmful. Cemeteries take up a lot of space, and the formaldehyde used in embalming is toxic. Even cremation isn't the most Earth-friendly: It contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and mercury pollution. Fortunately, there are alternatives to these traditional practices. Flameless cremation, scientifically known as alkaline hydrolysis, is one such option — depending on how grossed out you are by turning into a "coffee-colored liquid" after you've kicked the bucket.

The Surprising

Alligators have a reputation for being particularly vicious predators, and for good reason. They'll lie in wait for hours, waiting on the next victim destined to become its dinner. Gators are super perceptive, lightning-quick. And on top of that, they're not picky eaters, like many of us humans tend to be — they'll eat pretty much anything that swims their way. For American gators, even sharks and stingrays aren't off limits. Hm, sounds like the plot for an awesome giant monster movie, doesn't it?