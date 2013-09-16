What technologies have made search and rescue easier?

The Future of Search and Rescue Technology
The next time you notice an anthill, don't squash it. It could just be the key to a future search-and-rescue operation. Researchers have been studying fire ants and their ability to speedily dig through all sorts of materials -- from soil to glass beads. No matter what the material, the ants' digging remains the same. They create tunnels with a diameter that matches the length of their bodies; this ideal size allows for two-way ant traffic while keeping tunnel walls within easy grasping distance. These tunnels -- and their creators -- could offer the key to more effective search and rescue robots.
Currently, search and rescue robots are built like miniature tanks. Boxy and inflexible, the robots work best when traveling in a straight line on level terrain. But what if scientists could take their cues from fire ants and figure out a way to make an agile robot that can enter underground chambers or navigate impromptu tunnels caused by falling debris? Thanks to inspiration taken from snakes or caterpillars, researchers almost did.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A snake robot that could wiggle its way through a collapsed structure and a caterpillar robot that could vibrate into disaster-created tunnels worked admirably in laboratories, but not real life. When tested after a building collapse in Cologne, Germany, both robots failed. They were either too large to fit beneath the rubble or couldn't be operated from a safe distance. The robots required complex machinations to move, which translated into more opportunities for parts to break down. Plus, the robots were expensive to build and operate. Researchers have to figure out how to combat the robots' substantial energy drain in potentially remote environments [sources: Fecht].
In 2012, however, rescuers came up with a potentially powerful combination when they devised a way for rescue dogs to deploy snake robots. During training exercises, a search and rescue dog equipped with a snake robot finds a survivor, then barks to alert its handler. This bark activates the robot, which enters spaces too small or dangerous for the dog to fit. The snakebot then relays video and audio back to rescuers [source: Boyle].
Whether it means locating a GPS-equipped distress signal or using a snakebot-toting dog, search and rescue operations have entered a digital age.
Author's Note: What technologies have made search and rescue easier?
I've never been lost in the wilderness, thank goodness. Or required rescue from a stranded boat. Or (more likely) tornado debris. But if I did, I think I'd be so grateful to see a rescue robot that I wouldn't even mind if it looked like a snake. Whatever the form, the ideas brewing among researchers and the rescue community seem to be good ones. After all, there has to be a more effective way to rescue people than flashlights and a hunch, right?
Related Articles
Sources
- Boyle, Rebecca. "Rescuing Disaster Victims with Snake Robots Deployed by Dogs." Popular Science. Jan. 17, 2012. (Sept. 6, 2013) http://www.popsci.com/technology/article/2012-01/video-dog-deployed-snakebots-are-future-disaster-rescue
- Fecht, Sarah. "Fire Ants Could Inspire the Next Rescue Robots." Popular Mechanics. May 21, 2013. (Sept. 6, 2013) http://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/engineering/robots/fire-ants-could-inspire-the-next-rescue-robots-15498631
- Lewis, Tanya. "How Rescue Dogs Hunt for Tornado Survivors." Live Science. May 21, 2013. (Sept. 6, 2013) http://www.livescience.com/34552-rescue-dogs-hunt-for-tornado-survivors.html
- NASA. "Sailor Reflects on NASA Technology That Saved His Life." May 24, 2010. (Sept. 6, 2013) http://www.nasa.gov/topics/technology/features/search-rescue2010.html
- NASA. "Taking the 'Search' Out of Search and Rescue." Sept. 2, 2010. (Sept. 6, 2013) http://www.nasa.gov/centers/goddard/news/features/2010/search-and-rescue.html
- NASAR. "Canine Fact Sheet." (Sept. 6, 2013) http://www.nasar.org/page/49/Canine-Fact-Sheet
- NOAA. "Welcome to SARSAT." (Sept. 6, 2013) http://www.nasa.gov/centers/goddard/news/features/2010/search-and-rescue.html
- Sandoval, Greg. "Lessons Learned From Kim Tragedy." Dec. 6, 2007 (Sept. 12, 2013). CNEThttp://news.cnet.com/Lessons-learned-from-Kim-tragedy/2100-1028_3-6221778.html
- Stevens, Mark. "How Emerging Technology Can Assist Urban Search and Rescue." Emergency Management. Jan. 24, 2013. (Sept. 11, 2013) http://www.emergencymgmt.com/disaster/Emerging-Technology-Urban-Search-Rescue.html