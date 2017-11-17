The Terrific, The Tasty and The Tense: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

This composite image shows meteors during the annual Leonid meteor shower, which occurs around the 17th of November each year. TONY & DAPHNE HALLAS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Thanksgiving is approaching and we at HowStuffWorks are getting ready to celebrate. We're serving up some tasty treats for the holidays. Keep reading (and listening) to see what's in store:

The Terrific

This weekend is the peak time to see the Leonid meteor shower, streaks of light created from debris left by the comet Tempel-Tuttle. You'll need to get up in the wee hours of Saturday morning (Nov. 18) and find a place far away from electric lights to get the most out of the experience. Take about a half-hour for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. You'll be rewarded with a spectacular display of natural fireworks — and you don't even need a telescope or binoculars. Check out our article on the Leonid meteor shower for more information.

The Tasty

So, with Thanksgiving around the corner in the U.S., you're probably about to buy a turkey, if you haven't already. Approximately, 90 percent of Americans will serve a bird for Thanksgiving. But have you ever wondered how the turkey got its name? (Hint: It definitely did not come from the country Turkey.) Anney and Lauren, co-hosts of the podcast FoodStuff, talk turkey in a new episode where they explore the origins of the holiday, how the turkey made it to Thanksgiving tables, and whether the bird is best basted or brined.

The Tense

What's Thanksgiving without a little controversial conversation with family around the dinner table? This year, give politics a break and talk sports instead. But we don't mean football. We mean why some sports still require women to wear skirts as uniforms. In some cases, it's an old tradition; in others, it's a recent attempt to give the sport more "sex appeal." Writer Alia Hoyt interviewed female athletes who thought skirts were cool, as well as those who thought they were outdated.