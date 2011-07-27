Will solar panels be efficient on your house?

It's not too difficult to fit your home with photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, but it does require some effort. A PV system needs to be oriented in the direction of true south (or as close to it as possible) in order to be efficient in the Northern Hemisphere. The panels' angle of inclination should be as close to the latitude in the area as possible in order to allow for maximum energy absorption throughout the year. If you alter the inclination and/or orientation based on the time of day or the season, energy absorption could be even greater.

Make sure that no matter what time of day or season it is, none of the cells on the panel are ever shaded by buildings, trees or anything else in the area during daylight hours. If even one cell on the panel is in the shade, this can significantly reduce the system's efficiency and power production.

The amount of electricity your solar panel produces depends on what size system you buy, which in turn depends on the weather in your area and on your family's electricity demands. Research meteorological data and then design your panel based on the predictions for the month of the year with the worst weather so that you will always have enough electricity. Now you'll have to factor in the average amount of electricity your household uses per month. You can figure this out based on your past electric bills. Finally, decide what voltage you want for your system. Voltage is controlled by the number of modules you choose to use.

The combination of orientation, inclination, shade, weather, electricity demands and voltage will help you figure out whether solar panels will be efficient on your house.