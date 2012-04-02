Please enter terms to search for.
10 Scientists Rocking Our World

by William Harris
Kevin Eggan, (Stem) Cellularly Obsessed

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, affects about 30,000 Americans by causing their nerve cells to waste away, which leads to muscle weakness, twitching and, eventually, death, according the ALS Association. People with ALS and other related neurodegenerative diseases have long looked to stem cells as the medical miracle that might save their lives. Kevin Eggan, an associate professor in the Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology at Harvard University, is working on it.

Eggan made headlines in 2007 when he successfully created motor neurons characteristic of ALS using skin cells from a patient with the disease (see sidebar for details on how he did it). Since then, he has produced billions of spinal nerve cells to use in experiments probing the pathways and mechanisms of ALS, as well as trials testing new therapeutic agents.

In 2009, Eggan was selected as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Early Career Scientist, an honor that earned him six years of dedicated support to conduct his research. In that time, he may unlock the mysteries of ALS and provide the techniques and knowledge about stem cells to help other scientists develop treatments for other devastating illnesses.

Turning Skin Cells Into Motor Neurons

Here's how Eggan and his colleagues pulled off that experimental feat:

  • First, researchers took a punch biopsy on the ALS patient, which yielded a collection of skin cells.
  • Next, they isolated fibroblasts, common cells in connective tissue, from the sample.
  • They injected four regulator genes into these cells, transforming them into stem cells known as induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells. iPS cells are a type of embryonic stem cell, which means they can differentiate into any type of cell in the body.
  • Finally, they successfully coaxed these new stem cells into motor neurons, some of which were perfectly normal and some of which exhibited ALS characteristics.

