10 Scientific Breakthroughs We Literally Couldn't Live Without

" " Without the ability to preserve food through canning and other means, humans would have a much harder time adequately feeding themselves. iStock/Thinkstock

Advertisement

The cans of refried beans in your pantry might seem like a humble advance in civilization, but there's a reason civil defense officials advise everyone to keep a supply. The ability to preserve foodstuffs for long periods without refrigeration enables people to survive natural and man-made disasters that disrupt our electrical supply and make it difficult to obtain supplies of fresh food.

Canning was invented in the late 18th century out of military necessity. Napoleon's troops were suffering more casualties from hunger and scurvy, a nutritional deficiency, than they were from combat with the enemy, and the French government offered a prize of 12,000 francs to anyone who could develop a method of preserving soldiers' provisions in the field [source: Can Manufacturers Institute]. A Parisian named Nicholas Appert, who had worked variously as a candy maker, chef and beer brewer, came up with the idea of partially cooking food, sealing it in bottles with cork stoppers and then immersing the bottles in boiling water to expel the air inside. He believed the air caused it to spoil. (It would be another half century before Louis Pasteur would discover that heat actually killed the microorganisms that spoiled food and caused illness.)

French soldiers took Appert's samples of poultry, vegetables, gravy and other items along with them when they were sent on an overseas voyage, and they reported that after four months, it remained edible. In 1810, English inventor Peter Durand received a patent for an improved food container, which had a soldered lid instead of a cork. Two years later, two of Durand's countrymen, Bryan Donkin and John Hall, opened a factory that put food into metal cans instead of bottles [source: Can Manufacturers Institute].

Related Articles

Sources

American Chemical Society. "Discovery of penicillin." (March 3, 2012) http://portal.acs.org/portal/acs/corg/content?_nfpb=true&_pageLabel=PP_ARTICLEMAIN&node_id=926&content_id=CTP_004451&use_sec=true&sec_url_var=region1&__uuid=436454c6-5a7f-45e5-98e5-173544ecb2f2

BBC News. "Decoding the Black Death." Oct. 3, 2001. (Nov. 23, 2010) http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/health/1576875.stm

The British Museum. "Olduvai handaxe." BBC. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://www.bbc.co.uk/ahistoryoftheworld/objects/I3I8quLCR8exvdZeQPONrw

Can Manufacturers Institute. "History of the Can." (Nov. 23, 2010) http://www.cancentral.com

Census.gov. "World Population Summary." Nov 23, 2010. (Nov. 23, 2010) http://www.census.gov/ipc/www/idb/worldpopinfo.php

Connor, Steve. "Why humans lost their body hair." The Independent. Feb. 17, 2013. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/why-humans-lost-their-body-hair-to-stop-their-brains-from-overheating-as-we-evolved-8498623.html

Electricity Forum. "Sources of electricity." (March 3, 2012) http://www.electricityforum.com/source-electricity.html

Encyclopaedia Britannica. "Cholera." 1922. (Nov. 23, 2010) http://www.archive.org/stream/encyclopaediabrit06chisrich#page/265/mode/1up

Gambino, Megan. "A Salute to the Wheel." Smithsonian.com. June 9, 2009. (Sept. 30, 2013) http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/A-Salute-to-the-Wheel.html

Harris, David R. "The Origins and Spread of Agriculture and Pastoralism in Eurasia." UCL Press. 1996. (Nov. 23, 2010.) http://books.google.com/books?id=zkteuesBwpQC&pg=PA142&lpg=PA142&dq=domestication+founder+crops&source=bl&ots=-#v=onepage&q=domestication%20founder%20crops&f=false

Health Journal. "BPA or BPA-free?" (March 3, 2012) http://www.thehealthjournals.com/2011/10/bpa-or-bpa-free/

Hebrew University of Jerusalem. "Fire Out Of Africa: A Key To The Migration Of Prehistoric Humans." ScienceDaily. Oct. 28, 2008. (Oct. 14, 2013) http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2008/10/081027082314.htm

Hemminki, Elina M.D. and Paakkulainen, Anneli. "The Effect of Antibiotics on Mortality From Infectious Diseases in Sweden and Finland." American Journal of Public Health. December 1976. (Nov. 23, 2010) http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1653532/pdf/amjph00499-0044.pdf

Isola, Elizabeth, et al. "Sanitation in Victorian London." University of California Davis. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://cai.ucdavis.edu/waters-sites/sanitation/

Katz, David. "Sanitation a top medical milestone." ABC News. Jan. 18, 2007. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://abcnews.go.com/Health/GlobalHealth/story?id=2805299&page=1

Lenntech.com. "History of Water Disinfection." Lenntech.com. (Nov. 23, 2010) http://www.lenntech.com/processes/disinfection/history/history-water-disinfection.htm

Mr. Nussbaum. "Benjamin Franklin discovers electricity." (March 3, 2012) http://www.mrnussbaum.com/history/franklin.htm

National Library of Medicine. "What is gene therapy?" (March 3, 2012) http://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/handbook/therapy/genetherapy

O'Neil, Dennis. "Evolution of modern humans." Palomar College. 2013. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://anthro.palomar.edu/homo2/

PBS. "Fleming discovers penicillin." (March 3, 2012) http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/aso/databank/entries/dm28pe.html

Pray, Leslie A. "Discovery of DNA Structure and Function: Watson and Crick." Nature. (March 3, 2012) http://www.nature.com/scitable/topicpage/discovery-of-dna-structure-and-function-watson-397

Reardon, Sara. "Stone tools helped shape human hands." NewScientist. April 11, 2013. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg21829124.200-stone-tools-helped-shape-human-hands#.UkMd6WR4ZLp

Rosalind Franklin University. "The importance of DNA." http://www.lifeindiscovery.com/dna/impact.html

Royal Society of Chemistry. "The discovery and development of penicillin." (March 3, 2012) http://www.rsc.org/Chemsoc/Activities/ChemicalLandmarks/International/Penicillin.asp

Science Daily. "Debut of the First Practical Artificial Leaf." (March 3, 2012) http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/03/110327191042.htm

Sherby, O.D. and J. Wadsworth. "Ancient Blacksmiths, the Iron Age, Damascus Steels, and Modern Metallurgy." Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. International Conference on Processing and Manufacturing of Advanced Materials. Dec. 4-8, 2000. (Oct. 14, 2013) https://e-reports-ext.llnl.gov/pdf/238547.pdf

Smithsonian Institution. "Human Evolution Timeline Interactive." Smithsonian Institution. (Nov. 23, 2010) http://humanorigins.si.edu/evidence/human-evolution-timeline-interactive

Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. "Early Stone Age Tools." Smithsonian Institution. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://humanorigins.si.edu/evidence/behavior/tools/early-tools

Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. "Social Life." Smithsonian Institution. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://humanorigins.si.edu/human-characteristics/social

ThinkQuest. "Invention of the wheel." (March 3, 2012) http://library.thinkquest.org/C004203/science/science02.htm

Toups, Melissa, Andrew Kitchen, Jessica E. Light and David L. Reed. "Origin of clothing lice indicates early clothing use by anatomically modern human in Africa." Molecular Biology and Evolution. Sept. 7, 2010. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://mbe.oxfordjournals.org/content/28/1/29.full

Upton, Emily. "When did humans start wearing clothes?" TodayIFoundOut.com (via Gizmodo). Sept. 12, 2013. (Oct. 14, 2013) http://gizmodo.com/when-did-humans-start-wearing-clothes-1299154403

Viegas, Jennifer. "Humans first wore clothing 170,000 years ago." Discovery News. Jan. 6, 2011. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://news.discovery.com/human/humans-first-wore-clothing-170000-years-ago.htm

Viegas, Jennifer. "Tool use by early humans started much earlier." Discovery News. Nov. 27, 2012. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://news.discovery.com/history/archaeology/early-human-tool-use.htm

VOANews.com. "WHO: Water-borne Disease is World's Leading Killer." March 17, 2005. (Nov. 23, 2010) http://www.voanews.com/english/news/a-13-2005-03-17-voa34-67381152.html

Washington State University. "Hunting and Gathering." (Nov. 23, 2010) http://www.public.wsu.edu/gened/learn-modules/top_agrev/3-Hunting-and-Gathering/hunt-gathering1.html

Wong, George J. "Penicillin." University of Hawaii at Manoa. (Nov. 23, 2010) http://www.botany.hawaii.edu/faculty/wong/bot135/lect21b.htm

World Health Organization (WHO). "Sanitation." 2013. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://www.who.int/topics/sanitation/en/

World Health Organization/UNICEF (WHO/UNICEF). "Water Supply and Sanitation." Joint Monitoring Programme. 2013. (Sept. 25, 2013) http://www.wssinfo.org/