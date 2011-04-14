How to Make a 3-D Model For Oxygen

One of the most effective and fun ways to teach young minds science is to use a hands-on approach. Using 3-D models is a great way to have an interactive classroom with students that are excited about learning. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can make a 3-D model of oxygen and get kids excited about the periodic elements [source: NYU].
Things you'll need:
- Three Styrofoam balls, all the same size
- Two toothpicks
- Paint
- Paintbrush
- Glue
- Smock/Old T-shirt
- Newspaper
Here's what to do:
- Clear your workspace and cover it with newspaper to avoid making a mess.
- Put on a smock or old T-shirt so that you don't stain your clothes.
- Paint all three Styrofoam balls with the same color paint. In order to avoid getting paint all over yourself and the workspace, place each ball on top of the rim of a glass while painting it. Paint the exposed area. When the paint is dry, turn the ball around and paint the unpainted area of the ball.
- Paint both toothpicks the same color as the balls. Make sure that all the materials you painted are completely dry before assembling the model.
- Prick two of the three balls with a toothpick, making a small hole.
- Prick the third ball twice, making one hole on each side of the ball. The model should be triangular when you are done, so keep this in mind when pricking the balls.
- Put a drop of glue on each of the toothpicks and insert them into the holes in the Styrofoam balls. Make sure the glue is completely dry before you transfer the model or present it to your class [source: UOI].