Ever hear of a green battery? Scientists are always trying to discover clean energy sources to reduce pollution. Here's a way to power your battery-operated digital clock and help save the environment at the same time [source: Environmentally Safe Potato-Powered Clock].
You'll need the following items:
- Two potatoes
- Two short pieces of heavy copper wire
- Two galvanized nails
- Three alligator clip leads (wires with alligator clips on each end)
- An LED clock that uses either a single 1- or 2-volt button-type battery, or a single 1.2- to 1.5-volt standard battery
Got everything? Let's make that potato clock:
- Remove the battery from the clock, taking note of which way the plus (+) and a minus (-) sides of the battery face.
- Number the potatoes "1" and "2" with a marker.
- Insert a galvanized nail in each potato.
- Insert a copper wire into each potato, positioning them as far a possible from the nails.
- Connect an alligator clip lead between the copper wire in potato 1 and the plus (+) terminal of the clock's battery compartment. Don't let the alligator clip touch any other metal parts in the compartment.
- Connect another alligator clip lead between the copper wire in potato 2 and the minus (-) terminal of the clock's battery compartment. Use the same precaution as in Step 5.
- Connect the remaining alligator clip lead between the nail in potato 1 and the copper wire in potato 2 [source: How to Make a Potato Clock].
- Set the clock and have a great time!
If the clock doesn't work, try the following:
- Carefully check that all wires are connected correctly and firmly.
- Try reversing the two clip leads on the clock's battery terminals.
- Try another clock or use different potatoes.
- Make sure the galvanized nails are really galvanized (ask at the hardware store).
- Check that all wires, clip leads and battery terminals are clean. Remove any dirt with sandpaper.