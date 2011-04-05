Ever hear of a green battery? Scientists are always trying to discover clean energy sources to reduce pollution. Here's a way to power your battery-operated digital clock and help save the environment at the same time [source: Environmentally Safe Potato-Powered Clock].

You'll need the following items:

Two potatoes

Two short pieces of heavy copper wire

Two galvanized nails

Three alligator clip leads (wires with alligator clips on each end)

An LED clock that uses either a single 1- or 2-volt button-type battery, or a single 1.2- to 1.5-volt standard battery

Got everything? Let's make that potato clock:

Remove the battery from the clock, taking note of which way the plus (+) and a minus (-) sides of the battery face. Number the potatoes "1" and "2" with a marker. Insert a galvanized nail in each potato. Insert a copper wire into each potato, positioning them as far a possible from the nails. Connect an alligator clip lead between the copper wire in potato 1 and the plus (+) terminal of the clock's battery compartment. Don't let the alligator clip touch any other metal parts in the compartment. Connect another alligator clip lead between the copper wire in potato 2 and the minus (-) terminal of the clock's battery compartment. Use the same precaution as in Step 5. Connect the remaining alligator clip lead between the nail in potato 1 and the copper wire in potato 2 [source: How to Make a Potato Clock ]. Set the clock and have a great time!

If the clock doesn't work, try the following: