Having a bowl of hot ice cooling the alcoholic beverages at your party will create a memorable effect. Making hot ice -- also called dry ice and solid carbon dioxide by science folks -- can be dangerous. Make sure there are no young children nearby and make sure to always wear protective gloves and goggles [source: Continental Carbonic]. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to make hot ice at home.

What you'll need:

Carbon Dioxide extinguisher

Cloth Bag

Heavy duty tape

Glass Bowl

Protective goggles

Protective gloves

Here's what to do:

Put on your protective goggles and gloves. Lay the cloth bag on a table. Place the nozzle of the carbon dioxide extinguisher into the bag. Securely tape the cloth bag to the nozzle of the extinguisher to ensure that no oxygen can get in. Press the lever or turn the valve on the extinguisher to release carbon dioxide into the cloth bag. Keep the extinguisher open for approximately twenty seconds while the bag fills with vapor. The vapor will solidify into dry ice. Depress the lever or turn the valve of the extinguisher off. Remove the tape fastening the bag to the extinguisher's nozzle. Pour the hot ice in the bag into a thick glass bowl. The hot ice is now ready to be used. If you would like to chill your drinks, place another glass bowl on top of the bowl with the hot ice. Put your drinks inside second bowl to cool [source: Practical Physics ].

Hot ice can be dangerous. To avoid an explosion, never cover the lid of the glass bowl holding the hot ice. Remember to always use gloves or tongs when handling the ice so you don't get burned.