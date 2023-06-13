Why Exoplanet Kepler 10c Was Downgraded From 'Mega-Earth'

Astronomer Xavier Dumusque of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics made the discovery in 2011. His team used the HARPS-North instrument on the Telescopio Nazionale Galileo in the Canary Islands to measure the mass of Kepler 10c and determined it to be a whopping 17 times the mass of Earth. This made it one of the heaviest rocky exoplanets ever discovered. Scientists had expected a planet of that size to become a Jupiter-like gas giant, so they were astounded that the planet was solid.

Dumusque presented his findings in 2014 at a meeting of the American Astronomical Society. There was a lot of excitement that old stars— like Kepler, which is 11 billion years old — could host rocky Earths, therefore increasing the chances of finding potentially habitable worlds. In fact scientists declared Kepler 10c to be the first in the new category of "mega-Earth" because it was even bigger than the "super-Earths" which average up to 10 times the size of Earth. (Super-Earths refers to the planet's size, not necessarily that the planet is Earth-like.)

However, further analysis has changed our view of Kepler 10c.