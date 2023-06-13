Why Exoplanet Kepler 10c Was Downgraded From 'Mega-Earth'

Kepler 10c is located approximately 608 light-years from Earth in the constellation Draco. Analysis in 2017 showed the planet was closer to about seven Earth masses, rather than the 17 previously thought. This revised mass is within the threshold where planets do not become gas giants. Kepler 10c was determined to be not a rocky planet, but rather a typical volatile-rich planet. This means it has life-essential elements, the main one being water, in this case.
Kepler 10c is in the middle of three stars that orbit the host star Kepler 10. The other two are Kepler 10b and Kepler 10d. Kepler 10b is a rocky planet with a mass three times that of Earth and an orbital period of less than one Earth day. Kepler 10d has an orbital period of 151 Earth days and a minimum mass about 13 times that of Earth. Kepler 10c orbits its parent star Kepler 10 every 45 Earth days.
The host or parent star, Kepler, is about 10 percent smaller than our sun, but older and cooler, at 11 billion years old and with a temperature of 9,668 degrees F (5,353 C). By contrast, the sun in our solar system has a surface temperature of 10,000 degrees F (5,500 degrees C) and 4.5 billion years old.