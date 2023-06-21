Kepler-62f: An Earth-like Planet 1,200 Light-years Away

To maintain surface liquid water, Kepler-62f would require a high concentration of carbon dioxide due to its significant distance from its host star. This atmosphere would keep the planet warm and could prevent it from freezing, significantly enhancing its potential to sustain life.

While details about Kepler-62f's precise atmospheric composition are not known, researchers at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics postulated the existence of multiple atmospheric compositions that could allow the planet to sustain liquid water. These atmospheric scenarios ranged from an Earth-like composition to atmospheres dense with carbon dioxide. In theory, the atmosphere would need to be three to five times thicker than Earth's atmosphere and composed almost entirely of carbon dioxide for the planet to be habitable throughout its entire year.

Advertisement

A modeling study, also done by the scientists, showed that the planet could be potentially covered in water, so if there was life on Kepler-62f, it would be very different from our own.

"These planets [Kepler-62e and Kepler -62f] are unlike anything in our solar system. They have endless oceans," said lead study author Lisa Kaltenegger of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy and the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, in a 2013 statement. "There may be life there, but could it be technology-based like ours? Life on these worlds would be under water with no easy access to metals, to electricity, or fire for metallurgy."