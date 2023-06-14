Kepler Planets Lets Us See What Lies Beyond Our Solar System

" " The system Kepler-444, as shown in this artist's conception, formed when the Milky Way galaxy was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets; the smallest one is around the size of Mercury, and the largest is the size of Venus. Tiago Campante/Peter Devine

The exoplanets discovered during the Kepler mission, or later using Kepler data, are quite diverse and include hot, cold, rocky and gaseous planets. The mission even uncovered a "puffy" planet featuring a density akin to styrofoam. "We don't even understand how that could be possible," Howell says.

Here are a few of the more notable exoplanets the Kepler mission discovered, including some of Howell's favorites.

Kepler-13b

Roughly the size of Jupiter, exoplanet Kepler-13b orbits a star (Kepler-13a) that's part of a binary star system, with the second star being Kepler-13b. "Imagine if you could live on that planet," Howell says. "You would have this other sun in your night sky, basically, so you wouldn't have much of a night sky."

Kepler-22b

This was the first planet discovered in the habitable zone of a star outside of our solar system. "That planet is a little larger than Earth and is thought to be entirely covered with very, very deep oceans," Howell says.

Kepler-186f

Its claim to fame is that it was the first Earth-sized planet found within its star's habitable zone. Before this, all planets found in the habitable zone were at least 40 percent larger than Earth. Kepler-186f orbits its star every 130 days and gets a third the energy from its star that Earth gets from our sun, meaning that at high noon, its star appears as bright as our sun looks an hour before sunset.

Kepler-444

An ancient system, Kepler-444 contains five planets set fairly close to one another. Scientists believe it was formed about the same time as the Milky Way galaxy, or roughly 2 billion years ago. The five planets orbit their star in less than 10 days.

K2-417b

This was one of the last planets Kepler found, part of a group of three planets discovered thanks to a team of amateur and professional astronomers. K2-417b (sometimes written as K2 417 b) is a little more than three times the size of Earth and orbits a red dwarf star every 6.5 days. A paper about the three planets was published in May 2023 in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.