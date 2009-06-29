10 Ways to Trick Yourself Into Being Happy

If just forking over some cash isn't enough to put a smile on your face, consider volunteering in person. You may even live longer for it. So how does this differ from simply cutting a check to your favorite charity? Well, for one, it's all about spending meaningful time with other people, folks who share your particular passions and interests, and with whom you can form a unique social bond. The companionship experienced among a team of volunteers can forge rewarding and lasting future relationships.

Plus, there's the thrill of seeing the impact your contribution is making firsthand. It's one thing to get a good feeling as soon as you drop a check in the mailbox or click a button on the computer; it's another to have the visual and emotional memories that come with doing good work in person.