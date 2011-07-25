What are petunias?

If you’re looking to plant and grow annuals in the Southeastern region of the United States, you may want to consider the petunia as a candidate. Since they love the heat and perform well on the coast, the petunia is an ideal flower for the Southeastern climate. Furthermore, you can expect a lengthy flowering period from this annual due to the warmer temperatures that prevail in the Southeast.

Essentially, a petunia’s flowering stage begins in spring and continues until the first frost. The color spectrum for petunias is wide and varied. Some petunias have one color while others have multi-colored outlines. Some petunias even have a star pattern. The petunia flower consists of five petals, some of which have pointed tips while others are more rounded. Some petunias have a fringed or ruffled look. As far as size goes, petunias can have a diameter ranging anywhere from one to six inches (2.5 centimeters to 15.2 centimeters) [source: Russ].

If you’re looking for an annual that’s especially fragrant, then lavender and white petunias are for you. If you live in the Southeast, you should go with the milliflora, multiflora or spreading petunias. Multiflora petunias are popular since they grow in bunches. Furthermore, multifloras aren’t as susceptible to petal diseases as other types. The milliflora is a nice, low-maintenance petunia that doesn’t require much care to grow and blossom. Spreading petunias are well-suited for hanging baskets, groundcover or window boxes. A couple of pests to look out for if you’re raising petunias are slugs and aphids. Another tip to keep in mind is to not use too much water with this hardy Southeastern favorite to avoid petal blight [source: Russ]. ¬