How Biofilms Work

Tools to Battle Biofilms
The largest problem with biofilms is that they seem to form on areas that are either difficult to access or too delicate to treat. Removing a catheter infested with biofilm bacteria and replacing it with a new one will do the trick; but what about people who depend on their artificial heart valve to survive?
Finding answers isn't easy. Depending on the biofilm, some can be scraped off gently while others may have a strong enough attachment to corrode the surface they call home. And despite your previous success with pressure washing your home or using water flow to rid yourself of dirt, increasing the water flow from your faucet will not peel off biofilms. Sure, you'll remove some cells in the short run, but the biofilm will become accustomed to the higher fluid shear, and will grow a thinner, but more tenaciously attached biofilm in the long run [source: Sturman]. Even if you succeed in removing a biofilm by force, how can you ensure you evict every last cell?
Advertisement
This is why researchers study biofilms at the molecular level. They want to know which conditions will make different species of microbes detach from the biofilm colony and surface. Scientists are coming closer to understanding this relationship in some species already. In one study, researchers found a specific protein that seemed to control detachment in a few types of bacteria [source: Davies et al.]. Similarly, other researchers focus on finding the genes that allow cells to attach to a surface or biofilm in hopes they may reveal how to detach microbes or even weaken their cell matrix to increase the effectiveness of antimicrobials.
Research efforts also concentrate on ways to implant medical devices while reducing biofilm infections. The prevailing idea is that using a combination of techniques may work depending on the species in the biofilm and the condition of the patient. If you want to do your own part in preventing microorganisms from spreading in medical environments, make sure to wash your hands, avoid touching patients unnecessarily and listen to medical staff members about what you can do to help keep the spread of microbes down.
Perhaps the largest weapon against unwanted biofilms is preventing them from colonizing in the first place. Keeping surfaces clean is always a step in the right direction.
Ultimately, it's important to realize that until the appearance of advanced microscopes, very little was known about biofilms. Now, these colonies are being studied in depth by thousands of scientists in different disciplines around the world. We still have a long way to go, but researchers are working hard to answer biofilms' toughest questions. Any discovery enhances our knowledge of these fascinating colonies and brings us closer to controlling biofilms and using them for the better.
For more resources on biofilms, check out the next page.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
More Great Links
Sources
- Bowen, R. "Lactose Intolerance (Lactase Non-Persistence)." The Small Intestine: Introduction and Index, Colorado State Hypertexts for Biomedical Sciences. April 25, 2009. (June 12, 2010).http://www.vivo.colostate.edu/hbooks/pathphys/digestion/smallgut/lactose_intol.html
- Christenson, B.E. & Characklis, W.G. "Physical and Chemical Properties of Biofilms." In Characklis, W.G. & Marshall, K.C. (eds.). "Biofilms." John Wiley & Sons Inc. 1990.
- Costerton, W. J. & Wilson, M. "Introducing Biofilms." Biofilms. Vol. 1, no. 1. May 4, 2004.http://journals.cambridge.org/action/displayFulltext?type=1&fid=216656&jid=BFM&volumeId=1&issueId=01&aid=216655
- Cromie, William. "Discovering Who Lives in Your Mouth: Bacteria Give Clues to Cancer and Gum Disease." Harvard University Gazette. 2002. (June 12, 2010).http://www.news.harvard.edu/gazette/2002/08.22/01-oralcancer.html
- Cunningham, Alfred B.; Lennox, John E.; & Ross, Rockford J., (eds.). "The Biofilms Hypertextbook." Aug. 12, 2008. (June 3, 2010).http://biofilmbook.hypertextbookshop.com/public_version/
- Darby, Creg. "Uniquely Insidious: Yersinia pestis biofilms." Trends in Microbiology. Vol. 16, no. 4. 2008. (June 12, 2010).http://www.sciencedirect.com/science?_ob=ArticleURL&_udi=B6TD0-4S26JWT-1&_user=655127&_coverDate=04/30/2008&_rdoc=1&_fmt=high&_orig=search&_sort=d&_docanchor=&view=c&_searchStrId=1369553535&_rerunOrigin=google&_acct=C000033918&_version=1&_urlVersion=0&_userid=655127&md5=18e8c16f9fef9824f990d838b715cd04
- Davies, David G. & Marques, Cláudia, N. H. "A Fatty Acid Messenger is Responsible for Inducing Dispersion in Microbial Biofilms." Journal of Bacteriology. Vol. 191, no. 5. 1393-1403. March 2009. (June 12, 2010).http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19074399
- Donlan, Rodney. "Biofilms and device-associated infections." Emerging Infectious Diseases. Vol. 7, no. 7. March 2001. (June 4, 2010).http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/EiD/vol7no2/donlan.htm
- Donlan, Rodney. "Biofilms: Microbial Life on Surfaces." Emerging Infectious Diseases. Vol. 8, no. 9. September 2002. (June 9, 2010). (June 12, 2010).http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/EID/vol8no9/02-0063.htm
- Donlan, Rodney. "Biofilm Development and Public Health." Personal interview. June 9, 2010.
- Drake, Lisa A.; Doblin, Martina A.; & Dobbs, Fred C. "Potential Microbial Bioinvasions Via Ships' Ballast Water, Sediment and Biofilm." Marine Pollution Bulletin. Vol. 55. 2007.
- Eberl, Leo; von Bodman, Susanne B.; & Fuqua, Clay. "Biofilms on Plant Surfaces." In Kjelleberg, Staffan & Givskov, Michael (Eds.). "The Biofilm Mode of Life." Horizon Bioscience. 2007.
- Lemon, K. P..; Earl, A. M.; Vlamakis, H. C.; Aguilar, C; & Kolter, R. "Biofilm development with an emphasis on Bacillus subtilis." In T. Romeo (ed.) Bacterial Biofilms: Current Topics in Microbiology and Immunology. Springer-Verlag Berlin Heidelberg. 2008.
- Montana State University Center for Biofilm Engineering. "Biofilm Basics." 2008. (June 3, 2010).http://www.biofilm.montana.edu/biofilm-basics.html
- "Otitis Media (Ear Infection)." National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, National Institutes of Health. June 7, 2010. (June 12, 2010).http://www.nidcd.nih.gov/health/hearing/otitism.html
- "Periodontitis." MayoClinic.com. no date. (June 7, 2010).http://www.mayoclinic.com/health/periodontitis/ds00369
- Prince, Roger. "Bioremediation of Marine Oil Spills." Trends of Biotechnology. Vol. 15, issue 5. May 1997. (June 12, 2010).http://www.cell.com/trends/biotechnology/abstract/S0167-7799(97)01033-0
- Stewart, Philip S. & Costerton, William J. "Antibiotic Resistance of Bacteria in Biofilms." The Lancet. Vol. 358. 135-38. July 14, 2001. (June 12, 2010).
- Sturman, Paul. "Biofilm Development in Industrial and Natural Environments." Personal interview. June 8, 2010.
- Waldman, Scott. "One Small Step Toward Helping Astronauts." TimesUnion.com. May 13, 2010. (June 3, 2010).http://www.timesunion.com/AspStories/story.asp?storyID=930481&category=SCHENECTADY
- Watnick, Paula & Kolter, Roberto. "Minireview: Biofilm, City of Microbes." Journal of Bacteriology. Vol. 182, no. 10. 2675-2679. May 2000. (June 2, 2010).http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC101960/
- "What is Cystic Fibrosis?" National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health. June 23, 2009 (June 6, 2010).http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/dci/Diseases/cf/cf_what.html
- Zona, Kathleen (Ed.). "What is Microgravity?" National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Feb.13, 2009. (June 13, 2010).http://www.nasa.gov/centers/glenn/shuttlestation/station/microgex.html