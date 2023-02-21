Which Emerged First: Viruses or Living Cells?

Cells copy their genetic material, made of DNA and RNA, to pass it on to new generations. Although DNA is the form of genetic material most living organisms use today, some scientists believe that RNA was the first information storage molecule on early Earth because it can make copies of itself.

Because some modern viruses use RNA to store genetic information, some scientists believe that viruses could have evolved from self-replicating RNAs. This possibility would mean that viruses may have appeared before bacteria. But because viruses don't leave fossils behind, there isn't available evidence to support this idea.

At some point, metabolic reactions and replication processes had to come together inside a membrane to make an early form of a cell: a pre-cell. Perhaps this happened when a virus-like structure infected a collection of metabolic reactions enclosed within a membrane. The pre-cell could then duplicate itself, leading to the evolution of the first living cell. This cell would have been like today's bacteria and archaea.

Maybe virus-like structures did form before cells. However, those simple virus-like structures might have been just pieces of DNA or RNA, so could they really be considered "viruses"?

Another popular theory states that viruses evolved from degenerated bacteria or archaea that lost most of the genetic instructions for carrying out metabolism and forming cells. There are many examples of similar smaller degenerations that have occurred in the bacterial world today.

" " Some scientists believe that RNA was the first information storage molecule on early Earth, and that perhaps the first life on Earth was part of an "RNA world." MattLphotography/Shutterstock