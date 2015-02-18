Howstuffworks Interviews

Extinction Level Events with Annalee Newitz

Author Annalee Newitz (Gawker Media's Gizmodo editor-in-chief) talks to us about Earth's 5 mass extinctions, as well as the possibility that we live in one right now.

