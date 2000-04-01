What is a gene, and what is genetic engineering?

The whole topic of genes and genetic engineering is fascinating! Genetic engineering is changing medicine, agriculture and even the legal system. If you would like to learn about genetic engineering and biotechnology - for example, if you would like to know how a scientist can "engineer" bacteria to produce something like human insulin - then the HSW article entitled How Cells Work will be incredibly interesting. After you read it, many of the genetic engineering stories you see in the news will make a LOT more sense!