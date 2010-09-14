10 Ways to Pursue Happiness

You can look at some people and just tell they're happy. Isn't it a choice to some degree, at least one worth the effort to pursue? Thomas Northcut/ Thinkstock

The truth is that in the end, nobody can make you happy but yourself. If you're waiting for the perfect job, the successful career or the prince in shining armor to appear before you can be happy, you're just wasting your life away. The key to being happy is to enjoy what you already have. Have a plan for the future but live in the present. Stop waiting for happiness to come along with the promotion or a trip to the Bahamas.

And stop worrying about things that may never happen. Most of the time, things don't work out to match your worst or best case scenario but end up somewhere in the middle. Experts agree that worrying might give you a feeling of false security, but in reality whatever is going to happen will happen whether you worry or not, so you might as well focus on something more positive.

If you find your mind slipping into dark mode again, remind yourself that it's your choice to be happy. You can't control other people's actions or what happens around you, but you can control how you react to what happens. By choosing to look at things as new roads, rather than roadblocks, you'll stay more positive and enjoy life more.