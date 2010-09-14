10 Ways to Pursue Happiness

Spending time with family and friends is a sure path to happiness. And being outdoors helps too, so this family is really on their way -- and it shows! Maria Teijeiro/ Thinkstock

Happier people often have support systems in place. Some have strong family ties, and some a network of close friends. It's not about the number of people around you, but about having a few people you can rely on in challenging times. Author Richard Bach once said "The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life. Rarely do members of one family grow up under the same roof." So if you were not blessed enough to be given a family to support you, go out and create your own, gathering friends who make you feel good.

Once you have the right people in your life, nurture those relationships. Experts agree that it's a lot easier to lose a friend than it is to make one. Keep in touch with your loved ones, offer sympathy and encouragement and call them not only when you need something or are looking for support. Make time for your friends, even if it means scheduling it on your calendar.