Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Life Science
  4. Inside the Mind
  5. Emotions

10 Ways to Pursue Happiness

by Diana Bocco
7

Have a Spiritual Practice

Although many people find great comfort and happiness in their religion and involvement with their churches, synagogues, mosques, and other affiliations, you don't have to be religious to be spiritual. Spirituality is all about what's inside you. Having a core system of beliefs can make it easier to get through life's trials and challenges. This inner world connects you not only to others who share those same beliefs, but also to yourself and your own energy and feeling of purpose. There's no right or wrong way to achieve this connection. You can pray to the god you believe in, you can meditate or you can spend a few minutes each day in silent contemplation. Or you can try keeping a journal of your feelings and observations. Avoid making the journal about what you did today and instead focus on what brought you moments of peace or happiness and how you felt during times of stress or anxiety.

Communing with nature is another way to be spiritual. A quiet walk in the woods or a few minutes on the beach at sunset can help you reconnect with nature and make you feel part of something larger than you. If you crave a more specific "space" for your inner time, try walking into a temple. It doesn't matter whether it's a Buddhist pagoda or a Christian church. Just spend a few minutes inside to reconnect with yourself and absorb the silence around you.

Advertisement

Welcome to DIY Art Therapy

Finding a creative outlet can be key to increasing the feeling of happiness in your life. The process of discovery and of creating something new can be extremely Zen. Whether you do pottery, play music or get your hands dirty in the garden, your mind is likely to let go of the worrying thoughts of the day and instead focus on the actual process of creating. For many, it's like discovering your inner child. For others, it provides a form of positive reinforcement that makes you feel rewarded and content.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Been Told You're Too Sensitive? You Might Be an Empath

Can Science Explain Why We Kiss With Our Eyes Closed?

Why Do People Keep Flaking Out?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement