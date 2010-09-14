10 Ways to Pursue Happiness

Although many people find great comfort and happiness in their religion and involvement with their churches, synagogues, mosques, and other affiliations, you don't have to be religious to be spiritual. Spirituality is all about what's inside you. Having a core system of beliefs can make it easier to get through life's trials and challenges. This inner world connects you not only to others who share those same beliefs, but also to yourself and your own energy and feeling of purpose. There's no right or wrong way to achieve this connection. You can pray to the god you believe in, you can meditate or you can spend a few minutes each day in silent contemplation. Or you can try keeping a journal of your feelings and observations. Avoid making the journal about what you did today and instead focus on what brought you moments of peace or happiness and how you felt during times of stress or anxiety.

Communing with nature is another way to be spiritual. A quiet walk in the woods or a few minutes on the beach at sunset can help you reconnect with nature and make you feel part of something larger than you. If you crave a more specific "space" for your inner time, try walking into a temple. It doesn't matter whether it's a Buddhist pagoda or a Christian church. Just spend a few minutes inside to reconnect with yourself and absorb the silence around you.

