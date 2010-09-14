Science
10 Ways to Pursue Happiness

by Diana Bocco
2

Let Go of the Past

We've all been hurt or disappointed. Abandonment, betrayal and broken hearts are part of life. In most cases, you mourn the loss or the pain and then move on with your life. But what happens when the hurt is so deep that you can't let it go? Holding on to the past can not only keep you from being happy, it can also prevent you from having meaningful relationships with the people in your life.

To achieve happiness, you need to commit to letting go. In some cases, you might be able to connect with the person who hurt you and mend the problem. In other cases, this is a journey you'll have to take on your own. Focus on the present and try to remember that whatever happened that hurt you in the past is no longer happening. The only reason it still hurts is because you choose to remember it. Instead, focus on the here and now and in how you can make yourself happy from this moment on. When the past comes back to haunt you, take a deep breath, acknowledge the pain and then let it go.

Can't forgive? That's OK. Don't waste your time trying to force yourself to it. Put the focus back on you and on finding peace and moving on. Try to find something positive in what happened and take it with you as a lesson.

Can "stuff" make you happy?

In August 2010, a team of three psychologists from Harvard and the University of Virginia wrote a paper called "If Money Doesn't Make You Happy Then You Probably Aren't Spending It Right" to address this issue [source: New York Times]. In it, they established that spending money on "experiences" brings more happiness than spending it on just "stuff." So paying on a vacation or swimming lessons will make you happier than buying a couch or a big screen TV. In fact, having too much stuff can lead to unhappiness. Hoarding can cause feelings of shame, embarrassment and depression. Hoarders might find themselves isolated from others to prevent anyone from discovering their true way of life.

