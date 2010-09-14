10 Ways to Pursue Happiness

We've all been hurt or disappointed. Abandonment, betrayal and broken hearts are part of life. In most cases, you mourn the loss or the pain and then move on with your life. But what happens when the hurt is so deep that you can't let it go? Holding on to the past can not only keep you from being happy, it can also prevent you from having meaningful relationships with the people in your life.

To achieve happiness, you need to commit to letting go. In some cases, you might be able to connect with the person who hurt you and mend the problem. In other cases, this is a journey you'll have to take on your own. Focus on the present and try to remember that whatever happened that hurt you in the past is no longer happening. The only reason it still hurts is because you choose to remember it. Instead, focus on the here and now and in how you can make yourself happy from this moment on. When the past comes back to haunt you, take a deep breath, acknowledge the pain and then let it go.

Advertisement

Can't forgive? That's OK. Don't waste your time trying to force yourself to it. Put the focus back on you and on finding peace and moving on. Try to find something positive in what happened and take it with you as a lesson.