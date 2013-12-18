10 Studies Connecting Completely Bizarre Things

" " Apparently, college students drink a lot not because they're in college -- but because they're smarter than people who don't go to college. Ingram Publishing/Getty Images

Rather than hips, maybe liquor is the missing link to intelligence. According to studies on alcohol consumption in the U.S. and U.K. (spanning 55 years!), smarter folks are more likely to enjoy getting hammered. Researchers found that teenagers with an IQ of 125 (labeled "very bright") were likely to drink more than twice as many beers in an average night during adulthood as those with an IQ of 75 or less (labeled "very dull") [sources: Mueller, Kanazawa].

The very bright also engaged in binge drinking about every other month, while the very dull engaged in binge drinking less than once a year. Binge drinking was defined by the study as consuming five or more drinks in a row. So why would this be? One researcher says that consuming alcohol (including binge drinking) is evolutionarily novel, and more intelligent people tend to engage in evolutionarily novel behaviors (behaviors humans were not biologically destined to do). Therefore, brighter people are apparently likelier to do this not-very-bright thing [sources: Kanazawa].