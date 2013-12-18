Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Life Science
  4. Inside the Mind
  5. The Human Brain

10 Studies Connecting Completely Bizarre Things

by Chris Opfer
4

Bladder Control and Saving Money

Controlling the urge to pee seems to go hand-in-hand with controlling your urge to spend. Peter Dazeley/Photographer's Choice/Getty Images
Controlling the urge to pee seems to go hand-in-hand with controlling your urge to spend. Peter Dazeley/Photographer's Choice/Getty Images

Advertisement

The ability to control one's bladder isn't just handy in all situations like when facing a malfunctioning commode or a stalled subway ride. It's also apparently a way of life. Greater levels of bladder control result in an increasing ability to resist the urge to spend money, say a group of academics in Norway. "Inhibitory spillover" refers to the idea that one's ability to control one type of urge -- like having to pee -- can carry over to other aspects of life, including thriftiness [source: Tuk, et al].

In other words, if the thought of a liquid substance spilling makes you want to run to the nearest restroom, you may be a compulsive spender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement