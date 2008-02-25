Science
How Gender Identity Disorder Works

by Maria Trimarchi

Gender Identity Disorder: Cheat Sheet

Stuff You Need to Know:

  • Mental health professionals offer three components that make up our gender identity: 1. our sexual orientation, 2. behavior and mannerism preferences and 3. core gender identity (that gut feeling you have that tells you what gender you are).
  • Gender identity disorders (GID) are currently considered psychological disorders, and must be diagnosed by a mental health professional. There is no test to determine whether or not a person has a gender identity disorder, and the cause remains unknown. Theories suggest it may lie in genetic abnormalities, hormone imbalances or other endocrine problems in the womb and social factors.
  • Transgendered individuals have been found to suffer from higher-than-average rates of depression, anxiety, suicide and self-mutilation. Left untreated, GID may disclose itself through associated disorders and emotional issues.
  • Adults diagnosed with GID may choose to undergo a series of treatment therapies. These include support groups and counseling, hormone therapy, real-life experience and gender reassignment surgery.

