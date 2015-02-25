HowStuffWorks Interviews

Fun with Neuroscience with Dr. Jennifer Watson

Christian Sager interviews Dr. Jennifer Watson on how parts of the brain affect why we are the way we are. Learn more about your physiological personality in this interview from HowStuffWorks. Music: Land on the Golden Gate - by: Chris Zabriskie

