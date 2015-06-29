How Concussions Work
Knocked Out: Concussions in Contact Sports
What does it feel like to get a concussion? What are the mental and physical effects of this injury? And how can we best diagnose and treat them in the future?
Recent Videos
HowStuffWorks Illustrated: Hurricane CategoriesFIND OUT MORE
Apollo 11 One Giant Leap For MankindFIND OUT MORE
YOU Can Drive a Tank!FIND OUT MORE
Barrels and Barrels of Aged BeerFIND OUT MORE
HowStuffWorks: Candyland Comes Alive at Candytopia!FIND OUT MORE
HowStuffWorks: Illustrated: Scutoids! Just Like Spheres and Cubes, But NotFIND OUT MORE