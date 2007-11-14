The M-24 Chaffee Light Tank was armed with a 75mm main gun and two Browning .30 caliber machine guns. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The M-24 Chaffee Light Tank sought to combine the speed and mobility of the M-3 Stuart with newer, more powerful weaponry. Find the specifications for this light tank here:

Date of service: 1944

Advertisement

Country: United States of America

Type: Light Tank

Dimensions: Length, 5.49 m (18 ft); width, 2.95 m (9.7 ft); height, 2.77 m (9 ft)

Combat weight: 18,207 kg (20 tons)

Engine: Twin Cadillac 44T24 V-8 220 horsepower gasoline

Armament: One 75mm M6 main gun; two .30 caliber Browning machine guns; one .50 caliber Browning machine gun; one M3 mortar

Crew: 5

Speed: 54 km/h (33.5 mph)

Range: 160 km (99 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)

For more information about tanks and the military, see: