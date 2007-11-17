The M-26 General Pershing Heavy Tank dominated enemy tanks at the tail end of World War II. Find the specifications for this heavy tank below.
Date of service: 1945
Country: United States of America
Type: Heavy Tank
Dimensions: Length, 8.69 m (28.5 ft); width, 3.51 m (11.5 ft); height, 2.78 m (9.1 ft)
Combat weight: 41,891 kg (46.2 tons)
Engine: Ford GAP V-8 500 horsepower gasoline
Armament: One 90mm M3 main gun; two .30 caliber Browning machine guns; one .50 caliber Browning machine gun
Crew: 5
Speed: 48 km/h (30 mph)
Range: 160 km (99 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 1.17 m (3.8 ft)
To learn more about historical tanks, check out: