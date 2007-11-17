The M-26 Pershing, at nearly 42 tons, was the heaviest tank the United States built during World War II. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The M-26 General Pershing Heavy Tank dominated enemy tanks at the tail end of World War II. Find the specifications for this heavy tank below.

Date of service: 1945

Country: United States of America

Type: Heavy Tank

Dimensions: Length, 8.69 m (28.5 ft); width, 3.51 m (11.5 ft); height, 2.78 m (9.1 ft)

Combat weight: 41,891 kg (46.2 tons)

Engine: Ford GAP V-8 500 horsepower gasoline

Armament: One 90mm M3 main gun; two .30 caliber Browning machine guns; one .50 caliber Browning machine gun

Crew: 5

Speed: 48 km/h (30 mph)

Range: 160 km (99 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 1.17 m (3.8 ft)

