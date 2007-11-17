The M-3 Grant/Lee Medium Tank carried a crew of six, five of whom are shown here adding a Colt revolver and tommy gun to the tank's formidable 75mm and 37mm guns. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The M-3 Grant/Lee Medium Tank was created in a short span of time to help the United States face the growing threat of World War II. Below are specifications of the M-3 Grant/Lee Medium Tank.

Date of service: 1941

Advertisement

Country: United States of America

Type: Medium Tank

Dimensions: Length, 5.64 m (18.5 ft); width, 2.72 m (8.9 ft); height, 3.12 m (10.2 ft)

Combat weight: 22,216 kg (30 tons)

Engine: Wright Continental radial air-cooled 9 cylinder gasoline

Armament: One 75mm M2 or M3 main gun; one 37mm M5 or M6 auxiliary; four .30 caliber Browning machine guns

Crew: 6

Speed: 42 km/h (26 mph)

Range: 193 km (120 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)

To learn more about historical tanks, check out: