M-3 Grant/Lee Medium Tank Specifications
The M-3 Grant/Lee Medium Tank was created in a short span of time to help the United States face the growing threat of World War II. Below are specifications of the M-3 Grant/Lee Medium Tank.
Date of service: 1941
Country: United States of America
Type: Medium Tank
Dimensions: Length, 5.64 m (18.5 ft); width, 2.72 m (8.9 ft); height, 3.12 m (10.2 ft)
Combat weight: 22,216 kg (30 tons)
Engine: Wright Continental radial air-cooled 9 cylinder gasoline
Armament: One 75mm M2 or M3 main gun; one 37mm M5 or M6 auxiliary; four .30 caliber Browning machine guns
Crew: 6
Speed: 42 km/h (26 mph)
Range: 193 km (120 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)
