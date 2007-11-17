M-3 Stuart (Honey)/M-5 Light Tank

The M-3 Stuart Light Tank was 'a honey of a tank' that first saw battle in North Africa in July 1941 with British forces. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The M-3 Stuart was nicknamed "Honey" because of its speed and agility, traits that were carried on by the M-5 Light Tank series. Find the specifications for these light tanks below.

Date of service: 1941

Country: United States of America

Type: Light tank

Dimensions: Length, 4.53 m (14.8 ft); width, 2.23 m (7.3 ft); height, 2.51 m (8.2 ft)

Combat weight: 12,428 kg (13.7 tons)

Engine: Continental W-670 250-horsepower gasoline

Armament: One 37mm M5 or M6 main gun; up to four .30 caliber Browning machine guns

Crew: 4

Speed: 58 km/h (36 mph)

Range: 112 km (70 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)

