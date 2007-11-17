M-4 Sherman Medium Tank Specifications
The M-4 Sherman Medium Tank was the workhorse of American tanks beginning in World War II and continuing through the Korean War and beyond as a vehicle for United Nations forces. Find specifications for the M-4 Sherman Medium Tank tank below.
Date of service: 1942
Country: United States of America
Type: Medium Tank
Dimensions: Length, 6.27 m (20.6 ft); width, 2.67 m (8 ft); height, 3.37 m (11 ft)
Combat weight: 31,554 kg (34.7 tons)
Engine: Ford GAA V-8 500 horsepower gasoline
Armament: One 75mm M3 or 76mm M4 main gun; two .30 caliber Browning machine guns; one .50 caliber Browning machine gun
Crew: 5
Speed: 42 km/h (26 mph)
Range: 160 km (99 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)
