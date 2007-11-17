The M-4E4 flamethrower tank -- the flamethrower was a retrofit kit that replaced the hull machine gun. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The M-4 Sherman Medium Tank was the workhorse of American tanks beginning in World War II and continuing through the Korean War and beyond as a vehicle for United Nations forces. Find specifications for the M-4 Sherman Medium Tank tank below.

Date of service: 1942

Country: United States of America

Type: Medium Tank

Dimensions: Length, 6.27 m (20.6 ft); width, 2.67 m (8 ft); height, 3.37 m (11 ft)

Combat weight: 31,554 kg (34.7 tons)

Engine: Ford GAA V-8 500 horsepower gasoline

Armament: One 75mm M3 or 76mm M4 main gun; two .30 caliber Browning machine guns; one .50 caliber Browning machine gun

Crew: 5

Speed: 42 km/h (26 mph)

Range: 160 km (99 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.6 m (2 ft)

