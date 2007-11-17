The M-41 Walker Bulldog Light Tank design was divided into three compartments: front for driving, center for fighting, and rear for the engine.

The engine and transmission compartment was separated from the rest of the tank by a fireproof bulkhead. A fire extinguisher system was mounted in the engine compartment.

The M-41 was not equipped with a nuclear-biological-chemical protection system, but infrared driving and searchlights gave it a night driving and lighting capability.

The M-41 had a crew of four: commander, gunner, loader, and driver. The loader could override the automatic system at any time. The driver sat in the left front of the hull.

The other three crew members were in the cast-and-welded turret; gunner on the right, loader on the left, and commander behind. The commander and loader each had hatch covers that opened to the rear. The .50 caliber Browning machine gun was mounted near the commander's hatch and used for antiaircraft fire.

The M-41 Walker Bulldog served as the basis for a series of light armored vehicles. These included the M-41 equipped with a turret designed for the M-551 Sheridan and mounting a 90mm main gun; the M-42 and M-42A1 Duster Antiaircraft vehicle equipped with computer-sighted twin 40mm guns; the M-44 and M-44A1 Special Purpose 155mm Howitzer; the M-52 and M-52A1 Special Purpose 105mm Howitzer; and the M-55 and M-55E1 Special Purpose 203mm Howitzer.

Twenty-four nations purchased the M-41 for their armed forces, including five NATO countries. M-41s were used by New Zealand and Brazil.

The M-41 was widely used in Korea in the reconnaissance and close infantry support roles, and even as a tank destroyer. It was deployed in South Vietnam with Republic of Vietnam troops. It also served with Pakistani forces in both wars that nation fought with India and in the Arab-Israeli war of 1967.

The M-41 is no longer in service with American forces.

