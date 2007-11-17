M-41 Walker Bulldog Light Tank Specifications
Introduced in 1950, the M-41 Walker Bulldog Light Tank was swift and agile, making it an attractive commodity for many countries in need of reconnaissance vehicles. Below are specifications for the M-41 Walker Bulldog Light Tank.
Date of service: 1950
Advertisement
Country: United States of America
Type: Light Tank
Dimensions: Length, 5.82 m (19 ft); width, 3.17 m (10.4 ft); height, 2.72 m (8.9 ft)
Combat weight: 23,495 kg (25.9 tons)
Engine: Continental or Lycoming 6-cylinder air-cooled supercharged 500-horsepower gasoline
Armament: One 76mm M32 main gun; one .30 caliber Browning machine gun, coaxial; one .50 caliber Browning machine gun, antiaircraft
Crew: 4
Speed: 72 km/h (44.5 mph)
Range: 160 km (99 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.71 m (2.3 ft)
To learn more about historical tanks, check out: