These M-41 Walker Bulldogs are shown participating in Operation Monte Carlo maneuvers held in Western Europe during September 1953. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Introduced in 1950, the M-41 Walker Bulldog Light Tank was swift and agile, making it an attractive commodity for many countries in need of reconnaissance vehicles. Below are specifications for the M-41 Walker Bulldog Light Tank.

Date of service: 1950

Country: United States of America

Type: Light Tank

Dimensions: Length, 5.82 m (19 ft); width, 3.17 m (10.4 ft); height, 2.72 m (8.9 ft)

Combat weight: 23,495 kg (25.9 tons)

Engine: Continental or Lycoming 6-cylinder air-cooled supercharged 500-horsepower gasoline

Armament: One 76mm M32 main gun; one .30 caliber Browning machine gun, coaxial; one .50 caliber Browning machine gun, antiaircraft

Crew: 4

Speed: 72 km/h (44.5 mph)

Range: 160 km (99 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.71 m (2.3 ft)

