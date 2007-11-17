The M-47 Patton Medium Tank, here updated with M-60 components, was one of three tanks to carry the name Patton. The others were the M-46 and M-48. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The M-47 General George S. Patton Medium Tank capabilities were an interesting mix of old and new. The new turret was a massive single-piece casting that provided armor protection nearly 4 inches thick.

The rifled 90mm T119 main gun had a sliding block, vertical breech mechanism, and used the short recoil concentric ring mechanism pioneered in the M-24 Chaffee Light Tank.

In the M-47, recoil shock was absorbed by hydraulic compression. One 7.62mm NATO Browning machine gun was mounted to the right of, and coaxially with, the main gun. It was used for range finding or for antipersonnel use.

A .50 caliber Browning M2 Heavy Barrel machine gun was mounted on the turret roof for use against attacking aircraft or unarmored vehicles.

Ammunition for the 90mm T119 main gun included armor-piercing-tracer rounds with a velocity of 2,998 feet per second accurate to 4,811 yards; antipersonnel-tracer at 2,998 feet per second accurate to 18,979 yards; high-explosive-tracer at 2,398 feet per second to 16,765 yards; armor-piercing capped-tracer at 2,798 feet per second to 21,399 yards; high-explosive at 2,700 feet per second to 19,374 yards; high-explosive, antitank-tracer at 3,999 feet per second to 8,899 yards; and high-velocity, armor-piercing-tracer rounds at 3,346 feet per second to 15,130 yards.

Other rounds used were white phosphorous smoke, canister, and target-practice tracing rounds.

" " This M-47 Patton Medium Tank was nicknamed Chief Wahoo. It carried camouflage netting secured to the turret bustle. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The M-47 was powered by a Continental V-12, air-cooled gasoline engine producing 810 horsepower. The engine drove through an Allison transmission to the rear drive sprockets. The torsion bar suspension system used in the M-26 program was improved, and installed.

Six road wheels and three return rollers per side were used. A fire extinguisher was mounted in the rear engine compartment.

No nuclear-biological-chemical protection was provided. The tank was fitted with infrared driving lights, and some nations fitted an infrared searchlight above the main gun.

A total of 8,576 "interim" M-47s were built by Chrysler at the Detroit Arsenal and by the American Locomotive Company. But they were used by the United States Army for only a few years in the 1950s.

They were then replaced by the more capable M-48 Patton Medium Tank. Almost all the M-47s built were sent in military aid packages to at least 17 countries.

