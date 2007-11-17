This M-47 Patton, which belonged to the 2nd Armored Division, clears a muddy obstacle somewhere in Korea in 1952. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Though it was considered only an "interim" tank, the M-47 General George S. Patton Medium Tank served the United States well in the Korean War. Find the specifications for this medium tank below.

Date of service: 1950

Country: United States of America

Type: Medium Tank

Dimensions: Length, 8.05 m (26.4 ft); width, 3.51 m (11.5 ft); height, 2.95 m (9.7 ft)

Combat weight: 46,170 kg (50.9 tons)

Engine: Continental V-12 810 horsepower gasoline

Armament: One 90mm T119 main gun; one 7.62mm NATO Browning machine gun; one .50 caliber Browning M2 HB machine gun

Crew: 5

Speed: 48 km/h (30 mph)

Range: 130 km (80.5 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)

