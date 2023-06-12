Makemake: The Dwarf Planet Named for an Easter Island Fertility God

Makemake was discovered March 31, 2005, by the team of Michael E. Brown, C.A. Trujillo and D.L. Rabinowitz at the Palomar Observatory in California.

This discovery came as part of a search for trans-Neptunian objects — those that lie beyond the orbit of Neptune. Initially dubbed "Easterbunny" due to its detection shortly after Easter, its provisional name was 2005 FY9 before its status as a dwarf planet was confirmed.

Advertisement

" " A petroglyph on Easter Island, depicting Makemake, the creator of humanity and god of fertility, after whom the dwarf planet Makemake was named. brassmonkeyy/Shutterstock

In July 2008, under the expectation that it would prove to be a dwarf planet, it was named Makemake, after the creator god and god of fertility, chief god of the bird-man cult, in the Rapa Nui mythology of Easter Island. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) approved this name in 2008, giving a nod to the Easter Island culture and acknowledging the planet's initial nickname. It is the fourth dwarf planet in our solar system, and the third “plutoid." Plutoids are planets that are found farther from the sun than Neptune. All the known dwarf planets are plutoids, except Ceres, which is located in the asteroid belt.