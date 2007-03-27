How the U.S. Marines Work

Marines may be stationed at any of about 20 bases, camps and airfields throughout the United States (with several bases also located overseas). A housing stipend provides living quarters for Marines and sometimes their families, usually on-base. The newest Marines live in barracks similar to a college dormitory. Like other U.S. military bases, Marine Corps bases offer essentials (shopping, church, school, medical facilities) and a variety of recreational activities (sports teams, movie theaters, seminars, restaurants, bowling, et cetera).



Pfc. David V. Telles and Pfc. Jack E. Severson do a general cleanup of their barracks room.



Many Marines will spend portions of their active duty stationed aboard Navy vessels. For them, time on a Navy deployment (lasting roughly six months) is much the same as it is for the sailors themselves – cramped, busy and at times rather boring. Marines remain under the command of their officers while on board, but everyone on a Navy vessel is under the command of the ship’s captain.



Marines and Sailors man the rails of the ship while pulling into a port in Palma, Spain.



During wartime, Marines experience an interesting range of hardships. The Iraq War offers the constant fear of roadside or suicide bombings and the uncertainty as to whether any given Iraqi citizen is an innocent civilian or an insurgent. They are far from home, facing death on a daily basis and watching their close friends get killed or wounded – in other words, life for a Marine hasn’t changed much in 200 years.

Leaving the Marines

As members of a U.S. military organization, all Marine Corps personnel are subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Dismissal from the Marines can take a variety of forms, from an honorable discharge to a court martial, depending on the circumstances surrounding the dismissal. See How the Army Works for a full explanation.



Veterans from the San Diego area raise their hand in salute during the National Anthem during a Veterans Day celebration.



Marine Corps veterans and retirees are eligible for a host of benefits ranging from burial in state cemeteries, health and life insurance, low-interest loans for mortgages or small businesses, and veterans’ health care. The full suite of benefits available may depend on the nature of the veteran’s dismissal – usually an honorable discharge or retirement is necessary for access to all benefits. A search for answers to specific questions about veterans’ benefits begins here: The National Archives.

