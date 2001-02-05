How Mars Odyssey Works

Photo courtesy NASA

On April 7, 2001, the Mars Odyssey Orbiter took off from Cape Canaveral, FL, onboard a Boeing Delta 7925 rocket. It traveled for approximately six months before positioning itself into an initial elliptical capture orbit. After a propulsive maneuver into a 25-hour capture orbit, aerocapture was used over the course of 76 days to achieve the two-hour science orbit. Aerocapture involves using the Mars atmosphere to slow down and attain orbit.

The orbiter's final operational altitude is about 250 miles (400 km) above Mars in a sun-synchronous polar orbit. In the following two years, the orbiter maps the planet's surface and takes measurements about radiation and elemental composition.

The Mars orbiter is just one in a series of orbiters, rovers and surveyors that NASA plans to launch toward Mars in an effort to learn as much as possible about the planet before sending a human mission there. In the next decade, the U.S. space agency will launch at least one Mars exploration spacecraft in every odd numbered year.

NASA's Mars Exploration Plan April 2001 - Mars Odyssey Orbiter begins journey to Mars to conduct analysis of the planet's elemental composition. It reaches Mars on October 23, 2001.

2003 - Twin Mars Exploration Rovers search for water, past or present, on Mars.

2005 - The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter launch. Its goal is to analyze the planet's surface at new scales to find hints of water. It will measure landscapes at a resolution of 8 to 10 inches (20 to 30 cm), which is good enough to observe rocks the size of beach balls.

2007 - NASA launching a mobile science laboratory to advance surface measurements.

2011-2016 - The Martian sample return mission is the most ambitious of NASA's plans. It calls for a spacecraft that can land on Mars, scoop some of the soil and then launch itself back toward Earth.

20xx - Humans will take their first steps on a foreign planet.

