Merkava Main Battle Tank

Israeli Merkava 1 main battle tank proved far superior to the Soviet T-62.

Combining the best features of American, British, French, and captured Soviet tanks, all of which have been used extensively by Israel in the past, the Merkava is the product of real battlefield experience. The 1967 War, which spurred the development of the Merkava as part of a native Israeli defense industry, demonstrated the extreme importance of armor protection to such an extent that the Merkava's design emphasizes tank survivability, armament, and speed in that order.

Date of service:

Merkava I -- 1979

Merkava II -- 1983

­Merkava III -- 1987

Country: Israel

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 7.5 m (22.4 ft); width, 3.7 m (12.2 ft); height, 2.75 m (9 ft)

Combat weight:

Merkava I -- 60,000 kg (66.1 tons)

Merkava II -- Classified

Merkava III -- Classified

Engine:

Merkava I -- Teledyne Continental V-12 diesel 900 hp

Merkava II -- Teledyne Continental V-12 diesel 1,200 hp

Merkava III -- Unknown, believed to be 1,400 to 1,500 hp

Armament:

Merkava I -- One 105 mm M68, rifled

Merkava II -- One 105 mm M68, rifled

Merkava III -- One 120 mm smoothbore

All Models -- Three 7.62 mm NATO machine guns;

one 60 mm mortar

Crew: 4

Speed: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)

Range: 400 km (249 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.95 m (3.1 ft)

