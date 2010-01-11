How Military Credit Unions Work

Whether you’re saving for college or a honeymoon, a military credit union could help you reach your goal faster than that pickle jar will. See more banking pictures Jamie Grill/ Getty Images

If your savings are divided among your pocket, your couch cushions and a pickle jar packed full of quarters, this article is for you.

Organizing your finances makes sense, whether you want to save for a down payment on a house or start socking away money for your college tuition. The question is where do you put all that money you saved (or your couch ate)? One obvious option is to deposit it in a savings account after shopping around for the highest interest rate available to you.

Advertisement

Tracking down the best interest rates probably isn't your idea of a good time, but soldier on, scrimpers and savers. There's yet another avenue to explore, a potentially great home for your hard-earned dollars: credit unions. Did you know about credit unions? You may not because they're not always inclined to advertise, as you can learn in How Credit Unions Work. But it's worth your time to do a little reading up, as these cooperative financial organizations may offer you better rates on mortgages, savings accounts and other financial instruments.

Don't believe us? Let's say you put $1,000 in a savings account in a bank, and your friend puts $1,000 in a credit union in September 2009. Using average U.S. bank and credit union interest rates from that September, you'd have $1,003.00, while your friend would have $1,004.31 after a year [source: NCUA]. We know that $1.31 doesn't sound like much. But it's not a bad amount for your friend to be paid just for deciding to tuck his money away in a different place than yours. Now, are you interested?

In this article, you'll learn about military credit unions specifically. Contrary to what their name implies, military credit unions aren't only for the military. There are more surprising facts about military credit unions that could help you to profit, so let's be fiscally responsible people and keep reading about the perks, drawbacks and services of these institutions.