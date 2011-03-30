How Army Unit Supply Specialists Work

Army unit supply specialists provide troops with the tools they require to do their jobs. iStockphoto.com /rockfinder

Picture an Army unit at a remote location in Afghanistan. If they're going to do their jobs, and if they're going to be as healthy and safe as possible, the troops there need a lot of supplies. They need food, ammunition, replacement parts, uniforms, medical supplies, weapons and other items. It's crucial that they get what they need, when they need it.

Wherever Army units are, the people who provide them with the things they need are vitally important. They're Army unit supply specialists, or, in Army parlance, the soldiers whose jobs are numbered MOS 92Y. (MOS stands for Military Occupational Specialty; 92Y is a military designation.)

The Army uses several factors to decide what a person's MOS will be. One is the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), a multiple-choice test given to anyone interested in enlisting. Another is the Army's needs and vacancies in particular jobs. A third is an enlistee's interest in a job.

According to the U.S. Army, someone might be suited for a unit supply specialist job if he or she:

Has a knack for math, specifically bookkeeping and accounting skills

Is good with details

Can use computers and type accurately

Likes physical labor

Has good organizational skills

Is interested in operating warehouse equipment

Army unit supply specialists are important -- and often busy. Keep reading to find out more about what they do.