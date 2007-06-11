How NASA Works

No one can deny that NASA has achieved extraordinary things in its relatively short lifetime. However, NASA is not without its critics. Criticisms seem to come on two fronts:



Is the high cost of space exploration worth the scientific/economic returns? Scientific and technological advancements cannot always come with a price tag, but rather are invaluable to humanity.

Scientific and technological advancements cannot always come with a price tag, but rather are invaluable to humanity. Is it worth risking human lives to explore space when expendable robots can do it at a cheaper price in both dollars and human risk? This question has been bantered about since the inception of NASA and there is no definitive answer. Many people feel that the human experience of space exploration is as important and priceless as the mere data that a robot would send back. For example, a geologist on the moon would know more about what rocks to look for and return than a robot.

Are we taking unnecessary risks in space exploration? Space is a hostile environment and space exploration will always have dangers. However, NASA is trying to minimize risks where possible and make it as safe as possible.

