Rainbow Pictures

Rainbows are easily one of nature's most beautiful effects. In the following collection, see pictures of stunning rainbows from around the world.
The vibrant colors of this rainbow set against lush surroundings, photographed near San Quirico d'Orcia, Tuscany, make it seem like an almost magical phenomenon. However, the science behind a rainbow is relatively simple as it's just a matter of refraction, or the bending of light.
The Andes Mountains in Peru are a remarkable vision in their own right. Yet the addition of this colorful rainbow manages to enhance the mountains' beauty.
The photographer of this incredible circular rainbow insists the colors are as shot with no digital enhancement. Next up, a vibrant strip of color courtesy of Iceland.
The sight of this curving road leading to a brilliant rainbow could easily inspire daydreams about searching for a pot of gold. Leprechauns not included.
Rainbows can be found in seemingly unlikely places -- all you really need is water and sunlight. An irrigation truck spraying water over a sun-filled bean field puts the two ingredients together with beautiful results. Up next, a colorful waterfall.
Roy G. Biv visits a new natural wonder -- the Iguazu Falls. Oh, and by the way - Roy is a mnemonic device for remembering the seven colors of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.
If one rainbow isn't enough to inspire awe, try spying a double arc of color -- like this pair pictured over Glacier National Park. Up next, a geyser's colorful display.
Water erupting from the Riverside Geyser at Yellowstone National Park provides onlookers with an impressive display of nature's power and beauty.
You can thank moisture in the form of tiny ice crystals for this chillingly beautiful rainbow. Up next, another vibrant rainbow courtesy of Iceland.
There truly is gold at the end of this rainbow seen at the giant Gullfoss waterfall in Iceland. Gullfoss is also known as Golden Falls.
Thanks to ever-present mist, waterfalls are a rainbow roost. Victoria Falls, pictured here, is no exception to the rule.
No collection of rainbow images would be complete without a colorful arc poised above the Grand Canyon. Note its faint twin above. Next, beauty amidst disaster.
As two firefighters work to put out a fire, they also create a small rainbow with their water spray.
A small line of color graces a short waterfall. Next, a honeymoon hotspot where rainbows can sometimes be found.
A beautiful rainbow bends over palm trees in Puerto Plata of the Dominican Republic. Next, travel to California.
A rainbow mingles with the cascading waters of Bridal Veil Falls during the spring runoff -- just one of the splendors of Yosemite National Park in California. See another waterfall graced by a rainbow on the next page.
In Greek mythology, Iris was both a messenger and goddess of the rainbow. Could Zeus and Hera have a message for someone aboard this boat? Next, see a rainbow against a foreboding sky.
In Qionghai, Hainan Province of China, a cheerful rainbow appears in the sky just before heavier rains from Typhoon Conson darken the region.
A sign of hope, this rainbow arcs above a flooded section of Minot, N.D., where residents scrambled to fight back rising water from the Souris River. Next, see another U.S. city ravaged by flooding.
A rainbow appears in the sky in downtown New Orleans during the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Next, see a pair of rainbows for a pair of airships.
In this photograph from September 2008, a double rainbow graces the sky as the space shuttles Atlantis and Endeavour await launch at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Tourists take pictures of a rainbow by a highway in Nyingchi County in central Tibet.
A rainbow cascades across the sky over the Republic of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean.
